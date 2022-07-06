Pret is giving away free pastel de natas and cheese twists

Be one of the first to try Pret’s two new bakery items

Pret A Manger, the sandwich shop that’s on just about every London street, has two new bakery items as part of its summer menu launch. The good news is that you can try some of it today for free. Absolutely nothing.

Pret is now back on everyone’s radar (and profits are up again), after commuters could finally swap months on end of working from home and government permitted walks round the neighbourhood for their beloved daily Pret coffees and sandwiches.

The two new items are: a flaky Cheese Twist with an Emmental bechamel filling and Pret’s own version of the Portuguese sweet pastry, Pastel de Nata. It has a creamy free-range egg custard middle with a touch of cinnamon. You know the one. They were made in collaboration with award-winning pastry chef Ravneet Gill.

All you need to do is visit one of their Baker Street locations, 120 Baker Street, 20 Baker Street, 211 Baker Street London and Baker Street Tube Station – and use the secret passcode ‘Rav’s Treats’ at checkout.

‘I’m so excited for everyone to get their hands on Pret's new delicious, freshly baked goodies! The cheese twist is so incredibly cheesy and filled to the brim with an Emmental Bechamel, while the delectably creamy Pastel de Natas have a perfect flaky crust. These will no doubt be instant Pret favourites and perfect to enjoy all day long!’ said Gill.

​​Katherine Bagshawe, UK Food & Coffee Director at Pret A Manger said: ‘At Pret we’ve long been known for our freshly made, delicious sandwiches and freshly baked croissants but this summer we wanted to bring our customers even more variety and innovation. Our team has worked hard to create new bakery counter items, both savoury and sweet, inspired by treats from across the world but with a Pret twist so customers have more choice available to them all day. We look forward to customers trying out our new menu and enjoying all their freshly made favourites.’

Pop in for your free pastry today, but be quick! There’s a limited amount available.

