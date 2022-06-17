London restaurant Island Poké is shaking up the food scene this week, with a brand new fusion… Poké (Po-Keh) Bao. It’s the first of its kind, a unique combo between the raw, marinated fish dish from Native Hawaiian cuisine topped with veggies and sauces – and the steamed bun originating in Northern China.

Island Poké opened their first ever ‘island’ on Soho’s Kingly Street back in 2016. Since then, they’ve collabed with restaurants like Chotto Matte, Rosa’s Thai Café and Palm Vaults.

The new range is cheap and cheerful, you’ll be pleased to know. It starts from just £5.45, and comes in four unique flavours that all use ingredients from the already existing poké bowl faves. And if you’re not a raw fish fan, don’t fear, there are cooked meat and vegan options too. You can choose between Yuzu Salmon, with lomi lomi salmon and yuzu dressing; Spicy Tuna, with spicy ahi tuna; Korean BBQ Chicken, with miso chicken; and vegan option Miso Aubergine.

Island Poké founder James Gould-Porter said: ‘At Island Poké, we are committed to creating products that excite our customers and bring our brand to the next level.’

‘We’re delighted to be bringing our new Poké Bao to the food scene, using ingredients from our poké bowls that our customers know and love.’

‘Creating a new item that incorporates our Fresh Pacific Flavours with a soft, light and bespoke bao bun felt like a great way to expand our offering, giving customers a fun and new handheld way to eat their poké at great prices.’

‘The portability of the product allows us to offer consumers a healthy and tasty alternative to other ‘grab-and-go’ options.’

The new range launched this week in the majority of branches, including: Battersea; Boxpark; Wembley; Richmond; Islington; Broadgate Circle; Bank; Canary Wharf; Fitzrovia; Soho; Shoreditch; Victoria; and Southbank.

So go on, we dare you to pop down and dive into the new range.

