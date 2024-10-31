Pride in London has announced its 2025 date and a bid for World Pride 2030

Our calendars for summer 2025 are already filling up, and another huge event has just been announced – Pride for London has revealed its date for next summer. Mark your calendars because London Pride 2025 will take place on July 5.

On top of announcing the date for the parade, which usually welcomes more than 1.5 million people every year, Pride in London also revealed its bid to host WorldPride 2030. If successful, the huge 10-day event would be held in London for the first time since 2012.

Head of Pride in London, Christopher Joell-Deshields, said the extravaganza would be more than ‘just a parade’. As well as a pride parade, the 10-day festival would include talks on topics like the banning of conversion therapy and a reform of the Gender Recognition Act.

Joell-Deshields said: ‘We’re proposing a festival of arts, culture, and human rights advocacy that will leave a lasting legacy for LGBTQ+ people in London and around the world.’

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he is ‘hugely proud’ that London could host WorldPride 2030, saying the event would be a ‘significant boost to London’s economy’.

He added: ‘The prestigious event is a fantastic celebration and an important opportunity to show our allyship, stand up for their rights and tackle the issues that they are facing around the world.’

