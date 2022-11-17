The UK’s best winter walk has been named, and it’s in London

Sorry, the Cotswolds, Peak District and Yorkshire Dales, the most scenic amble is in a park

London isn’t usually thought of as a place for beautiful hikes in sprawling nature – although London hipsters might dress like they’re about to scale a mountain, their performance clothing is usually keeping them safe and dry on their expedition to the farmers’ market and/or pub.

But not anymore, because the country’s best winter walk has been named, and it’s just a short tube journey away from central London. Country Living magazine has declared the Tamsin Trail in Richmond Park to be the UK’s best scenic seasonal stroll.

The ramble is described in the magazine as a walk ‘with roaming deer, fields of bracken and towering oaks’. After putting on a sturdy pair of boots (okay, sneakers), the seven-mile-long trail should take you between three and four hours to complete, with plenty of time for a hot toddy at the end.

Sights not to miss on your intrepid adventure include King Henry’s Mound near Pembroke Lodge, for a spectacular view of St Paul’s Cathedral, and the cute green parakeets that can be seen flitting between the trees.

Richmond Park beat the Yorkshire Dales, the Cotswolds and the Peak District for the top spot on the list. In fifth place was south London’s Greenwich Peninsula.

Finally, time to put all that technical outerwear to good use.

