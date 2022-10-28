Printworks has announced one final season

The south London club is closing down in 2023, with promises of a return in the future

South London’s cathedral of electronic music Printworks is officially closing down in 2023, but before it goes, the club is going out with a bang. It has just confirmed that it will be delivering a final closing season in spring and summer 2023, offering its biggest programming yet, as a culmination of its six brilliantly successful years of operation.

The iconic Surrey Quays venue opened in 2017 and can hold 6,000 two-stepping partygoers. It has hosted the hottest DJs across electronic music including Peggy Gou, Bicep, Defected and Aphex Twin. The venue is renowned for its humongous size and excellent programming that attracts flocks of ravers from far and wide. DJ Mag ranked it the seventh-best club in the world in 2021.

Printworks won’t be gone for ever, though. The organisers assured its Twitter followers that discussions around the design, planning and delivery of a future Printworks continue. The organisers confirmed in a statement that the venue will stay shut for ‘a number of years’ but remain dedicated to reopening it, hopefully in the same building, as soon as possible.

In a statement, Printworks owner Broadwick Live said it was ‘delighted’ to be in discussions with developer British Land ‘about our return to the venue following the site’s redevelopment’.

It added: ‘While there is still a detailed planning process that needs to take place before we can 100 percent confirm our return, we’re now further along in this process than we have been for some time.’

Roger Madelin, joint head of Canada Water at British Land, said: ‘Over the past six years we have built a terrific relationship with Broadwick Live, and we very much look forward to being able to secure a long-term future for culture, business and music with them at the Printworks.’

Why is Printworks closing?

Southwark Council has reportedly green-lit a project to regenerate the area, meaning that the club will shut its doors after its closing season and be turned into offices. It’s a real shame for music fanatics who would attend its famous day parties, headline shows and its fabled NYE celebrations.

Despite a 10,000-strong petition from dedicated partygoers and music heads, Southwark Council approved the plans back in July, which means that the area will be transformed into a seven-storey high three-part building, consisting of offices and shops, as part of a huge redevelopment plan taking place across Canada Water. The councillors acknowledged the success of the venue, but also said that the use of the former newspaper printing facility was only ever temporary, and plans for redevelopment have always been imminent.

When is Printworks closing?

The venue announced that it will deliver one final season in SS23, but the exact date of its closure in 2023 is yet to be announced. If all goes smoothly in discussions and planning, the venue should reopen in ‘a number of years’.

What is replacing Printworks?

Well, apart from offices and shops, it's unconfirmed whether Printworks will be returning to the same building post-redevelopment. But, don’t fret — Broadwick Live has already opened a brand new 55,000 sq ft open-air venue called The Beams in Canning Town and it’s the new London spot for day-to-night raves.

Though the official closing date of Printworks is still unconfirmed, there are still months of clubbing left to enjoy there before it shuts down next year.

You can get ahead on information about Printworks’ final season here.

Discover the best of London with Time Out’s ace daily newsletter.

This legendary US rollerskating rink is opening in London next month.