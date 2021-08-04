With the exception of Soho at 3am on a Saturday, London is still not quite as loud as it used to be. Printworks – the colossal, warehouse-style events venue in Rotherhithe – is still silent, and its dance floors remain eerily empty. It seems like they’ve been up to business, though, because today they announced that the venue will be opening again on September 17. And yes, they are opening with a bang: a new room is coming to town. That means bigger capacity and bigger lineups.

After first opening their doors in 2017, Printworks quickly became a bit of a nightlife destination in the capital thanks to its massive electronic artist bookings and day events. As the site of a former printing plant (you guessed it), the venue is super industrial-looking and a little bit spooky. Seems fitting that some of the programmed DJs in the past tend to play industrial techno and strange acid-warbles – what better place to get a little weird in?

Named Inkwells, the new space will be low-ceilinged and held up with concrete pillars in contrast to the super tall main room above (Press Halls). Inkwells used to be home to massive ink tanks that supplied the sinister looking printing presses before they churned out copies of the Daily Mail back in the day. Apparently, these unique architectural features will be accentuated with lighting designed to dazzle the ink pipes and speakers stacked to heighten the audio-visual experience. Sounds intense.

Anyway, you’ll be able to see it all for yourself if you make it along to their re-opening weekend, Redacted, on September 17-19. Unfortunately, tickets are already sold out for Friday and Saturday but if you're lucky you could probably grab a Sunday one: expect DnB, jungle, and lots of MC energy.

You can sign up for priority access to tickets and check out the full Autumn-Winter 2021 schedule and lineup from August 10, here.

