Neon needle
You can get vaccinated at Heaven nightclub this Sunday

It's Pfizer on the dancefloor

Chiara Wilkinson
A lot of oddly interesting places have morphed into Covid vaccination pop-ups recently. We’ve had the Stratford Olympic stadium, the Tate Modern, and now, G-A-Y Heaven nightclub at Charing Cross is teaming up with NHS England to join the party. It's certainly not the first thing you think of when you think of clinical, but we can guarantee it will impress your grandchildren with cool credibility a bit more than your local GP when they ask about how you helped London survive the pandemic.

Heaven first opened its doors in 1979 and shortly became London’s first ever gay super club: think Hi-NRG, disco and acid house, and notorious sweat-fulled one nighter events. After opening its doors back up to clubbers a couple of weeks ago after being shut due to the pandemic, it's also the first nightclub in the capital to be converted into a vaccine centre out of hours. The owner of the club previously petitioned Westminster Council to convert Heaven into a vaccine hub in January – and since more people getting their jabs means that hitting the dance floor will be safer for everyone else, it does seem to make a bit of sense. 

There’s 1200 doses up for grabs this Sunday – so if you’re over 18 years old and still need to get vaxxed up with your first dose, simply rock up to Heaven between noon and 9pm to get jabbed with some sweet, sweet Pfizer. Club attire optional, of course. 

There's a new intimate nightclub in Bethnal Green. 

Did someone say immersive? Here's our first look at the eye-popping Van Gogh exhibition.

