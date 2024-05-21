South London will soon get a brand-new street market

A newly pedestrianised street in Tooting will soon be home to open-air food and drink stalls

In London, we’re spoiled with a huge number of fabulous outdoor markets. Vintage knick-knacks are in abundance at Portobello, rare books are waiting on the South Bank and tasty fresh fruit and veg can be found at Bloomsbury Farmer’s Market.

And summer brings a special vibe to London’s street markets. There are few things quite like summer sun beating down as you pick up homegrown groceries, admire bespoke jewellery or enjoy an ice-cold, locally brewed beer. We at Time Out know a thing or two about London’s many markets, with our guides to the top ones for all your street food, fashion and shopping needs.

London lovers of street markets, we’ve got exciting news. Plans have been revealed for a brand-new open-air market in south London. It’ll be on Totterdown Street in Tooting.

The new market will be the result of a newly pedestrianised stretch of road from Saint Cyprian’s Street to Blakenham Road. Key features will include food and drink stalls and a seating area surrounded by decorative shrubs and bushes in colourful planters.

A one-way system will be created across Totterdown Street, Saint Cyprian’s Street and Kellino Street to allow the market to operate. The idea for the market emerged after discussions with local businesses and residents about improving Totterdown Street.

For those who don’t know Tooting so well, the area is already home to a rich street food and market scene. Accessible via Totterdown Street is the cherished indoor Tooting Market, which opened in 1930 and serves everything from Guyanese saltfish (at Pepi’s) to Mauritian fish curry (at Mange des Iles). Also nearby (and also indoors) is Broadway Market, a hub of bars, restaurants, and shops.

Wandsworth Council hopes the new Totterdown Street market will help revitalise the area. Before you get too excited, though, it’s worth mentioning that the market is just a trial. The council is trying out the market and pedestrianised zone for 12 months, and its fate will be down to the results of a public consultation.

Jenny Yates, Wandsworth’s cabinet member for transport, said that the trial market ‘will make this part of Tooting a more prominent local landmark and leisure destination’.

Kemi Akinola, another council cabinet member said: ‘The views of local people will be pivotal in helping us reach that final decision so I would urge them to take part in our online consultation which will be open for comments throughout the year’.

You can find out more about plans for Totterdown Street’s market on the Wandsworth Council website here.

Hungry for more? Check out London’s best farmers’ markets.

And see which south London bakery has been named the best in the capital.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.