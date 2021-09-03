Pumpkin Spice Latte season is already here, Starbucks fans

The seasonal special is now being served across the nation

Just like those moments when you realise that your youth is fading fast and there’s nothing you can do to stop the dreaded march of time, Pumpkin Spice Latte season seems to arrive earlier and earlier every year.

As of like, now (early September!), you can score Starbucks’ cult seasonal special, a drink which conjures up images of Halloween and October-y goodness, despite the fact that we’ve been promised a heatwave and still have three summer festivals to go to.

There are a couple of new extra PSL-related drinks on offer too: a Pumpkin Spice Latte combo-ed with Starbucks Original Nut Blend for a nutty twist on the classic; and a Pumpkin Spice Latte Frappuccino for when you just can’t work out if it’s summer or autumn but still want the sweet taste of PSL inside of you. There’s also a vegan version of the cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and pumpkin sauce-infused bevvy.

All of which leaves us with little more to do than rip up the calendar and party like it’s October 31. Happy PSL season, all.

