Party Store Pizza
Jake Davis Party Store Pizza

Put your hands up for Detroit, our lovely ’za

Party Store Pizza is bringing rectangular pies to Maltby Street

Angela Hui
Round pizzas? Boring! Enter: deep-dish ‘Detroit-style’ pizza. Thanks to the rectangular shape it makes it easier to cut and divi up between two or more people (or, all for yourself, no judgement here). What characterises Party Store pizza is its light airy centre, loaded with toppings, surrounded by a thick focaccia-like caramelised cheese crust and a crispy, square, golden crust that is baked to perfection.

 

Party Store Pizza
Lateef Okunnu

The pies are kneaded and hand-pressed into thick, steel pans. Once nestled in there all cosy, the dough rises and expands into a pillow-like form. So, any misconceptions you had about ‘deep dish’ pizza being a thick, dense and heavy slab can get stuffed. Party Store Pizza started life as a pizza pop up in the middle of the pandemic last year, co-owner Matt Wells (who used to own The Dairy and Dandy) will surely know a thing or two about London’s restaurant scene.

Menu-wise, we're talking Top Boy, (with vodka sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, ‘nduja, pepperoni and honey,) Dirty South, (a pulled rib meat, pickled chillies, buffalo sauce, crispy onions, and fresh spring onions option) and Smacks of Mac, (basically a Big Mac on a pizza). Besides pizza parties, there’ll be live DJ playlist sets from Wednesday onwards and arcade machines with everyone’s favourite pellet-eating video game protagonist Pac-Man. Everything is backed up by a solid drinks section featuring natural wines and craft beers galore. A must-visit spot for pizza lovers. 

35 Maltby St, SE1 3PA

