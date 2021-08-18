The pies are kneaded and hand-pressed into thick, steel pans. Once nestled in there all cosy, the dough rises and expands into a pillow-like form. So, any misconceptions you had about ‘deep dish’ pizza being a thick, dense and heavy slab can get stuffed. Party Store Pizza started life as a pizza pop up in the middle of the pandemic last year, co-owner Matt Wells (who used to own The Dairy and Dandy) will surely know a thing or two about London’s restaurant scene.

Menu-wise, we're talking Top Boy, (with vodka sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, ‘nduja, pepperoni and honey,) Dirty South, (a pulled rib meat, pickled chillies, buffalo sauce, crispy onions, and fresh spring onions option) and Smacks of Mac, (basically a Big Mac on a pizza). Besides pizza parties, there’ll be live DJ playlist sets from Wednesday onwards and arcade machines with everyone’s favourite pellet-eating video game protagonist Pac-Man. Everything is backed up by a solid drinks section featuring natural wines and craft beers galore. A must-visit spot for pizza lovers.