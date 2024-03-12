For the second year in a row, parts of the capital will be illuminated to mark Ramadan

Ramadan 2024 has just begun, and Muslims all over the world will be participating in a period of reflection, prayer, fasting and community gatherings from the evening of Sunday March 10 until Tuesday April 9.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and its significance is celebrated year after year. To mark the 2024 celebrations, some areas across the capital will be lit up.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan launched the 2023 celebrations (which were the first of their kind), and was at the big switch-on at one location this year, too. Here is everything you need to know about where to see Ramadan light displays across London this year.

Leicester Square and Coventry Street

On Thursday March 7, the Mayor of London switched on a huge display of 30,000 lights that illuminate the streets from Piccadilly Circus all the along Coventry Street to Leicester Square until April 16. The display is funded by the Aziz Foundation and is known as ‘Sundial’, which is inspired by the transition from sunrise (suhoor) to sunset (iftar) during Ramadan.

Currently, the decorations say ‘Happy Ramadan’, but this will change to ‘Happy Eid’ once those festivities come around.

On X, Sadiq Khan said: ‘Ramadan Lights are on! Fantastic to see so many Londoners and visitors welcome the return of this spectacular display to the West End. I was honoured to be invited to be part of the switch on for a second year.’

Edgware Road

Building on the central London display, there’s also a brand-new Ramadan display at Edgware Road (Nutford Place), until Wednesday April 10. It’s a bespoke, 2.9m tall installation featuring a crescent moon and a stunning walk-through, which will be lit every day from 6am until 11pm.

The first sighting of the new crescent moon is what marks the beginning of Ramadan, and the display will be emblazoned with ‘Ramadan Mubarak’, symbolising blessings and goodwill.

Edgware Road (and Nutford Place) is of particular significance as lots of people head here to break their daily fast, or celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the end of Ramadan. The display is courtesy of Marble Arch BID and The Portman Estate.

