Raye at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

The BRIT winner’s ‘My 21st Century Symphony’ show arrives in Greenwich this week

Fresh from the 2024 BRIT Awards, where she swept her categories and took home a massive six (!) awards, pop sensation Raye is playing a massive, celebratory homecoming event in London this week.

The former Time Out cover star’s gig will see her 2023 debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ blown up to epic proportions in a show called ‘My 21st Century Symphony’. Featuring the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, there’ll be 90 guests on stage. In other words, it’ll be not just a massive show with loads of attendees, but the sound promises to be huge, too.

Heading to Raye’s ‘My 21st Century Symphony’ this week? Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

When is Raye playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Raye’s big show in Greenwich is on Friday, March 15.

What time do doors open?

Doors are expected to open at 6.30pm.

What time will Raye come on stage?

Raye hasn’t yet confirmed when she’ll come on stage. Expect her to come on at around 8.30-8.45pm.

Who is supporting her?

Support comes from Absolutely, a singer-songwriter and Raye’s sister.

Any news on the setlist?

There’s no official setlist. However, expect Raye to play ‘My 21st Century Blues’ pretty much in full.

Can you still get tickets for Raye at London’s O2 Arena?

A few tickets are still left – but not many. Tickets are available on AXS here, starting from £60.

