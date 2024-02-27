BRIT Awards 2024: everything you need to know ahead of the London ceremony

[title]
The past 12 months have blessed us with some truly stand-out music (just take a look at Time Out’s favourite songs and best albums of 2023). RAYE achieved critical acclaim for her impressive, independently produced debut, Burna Boy served up a feast of Caribbean, UK drill and Nigerian inspired tunes and Olivia Dean stormed onto the scene – and that’s barely scratching the surface of all the stuff that’s happened in the last year.
What better way to celebrate it all than with a glitz and glam-filled evening at the BRITs? And it’s time to get excited: this year’s BRIT Awards is set to take place this very weekend. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of one of the UK’s biggest nights in music.
When is the The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard?
This year’s BRITs ceremony is happening on Saturday, March 2 at the O2 Arena.
What time does the ceremony start?
Things will kick off at 8.30pm.
How can I watch the BRIT Awards 2024?
Fans that missed out on tickets to see the ceremony live can tune into ITV1 or ITVX to watch on telly.
Who is hosting the BRITs 2024?
We’ve got not one, not two, but three presenters guiding us through the ceremony this year. After leading red carpet coverage last year, Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp have been promoted to the main stage.
Who is performing at 2024’s BRIT Awards?
The ladies are leading the way, with Dua Lipa, RAYE and Kylie Minogue all set to perform. There will be other performances from duo Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Jungle, Rema and Becky Hill with Chase & Status.
Who are the key nominees?
This year, RAYE has already made BRIT history by being the first artist to secure seven nominations in a single year, including two songs up for best song and her debut ‘My 21st Century Blues’ up for best album (you can read Time Out’s interview with RAYE here). Elsewhere, J Hus and Little Simz are respectively up for three big awards.
Here are the rest of the nominees in some of the BRIT's biggest categories:
Artist of the Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group of the Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
Song of the Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
Casso/Raye/D-Block Europe - Prada
Central Cee - Let Go
Dave and Central Cee - Sprinter
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
J Jus featuring Drake - Who Told You
Kenya Grace - Strangers
Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress - Boy's A Liar
Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy featuring Debbie - Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React
Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
Mastercard Album of the Year
Blur - The Ballad Of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz - No Thank You
Raye - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
International Artist of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
For all of the nominees, check out the BRITs official website here.
