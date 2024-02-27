BRIT Awards 2024: everything you need to know ahead of the London ceremony

From all the big nominees to how to watch from home, we’ve got you covered

The past 12 months have blessed us with some truly stand-out music (just take a look at Time Out’s favourite songs and best albums of 2023). RAYE achieved critical acclaim for her impressive, independently produced debut, Burna Boy served up a feast of Caribbean, UK drill and Nigerian inspired tunes and Olivia Dean stormed onto the scene – and that’s barely scratching the surface of all the stuff that’s happened in the last year.

What better way to celebrate it all than with a glitz and glam-filled evening at the BRITs? And it’s time to get excited: this year’s BRIT Awards is set to take place this very weekend. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of one of the UK’s biggest nights in music.

When is the The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard?

This year’s BRITs ceremony is happening on Saturday, March 2 at the O2 Arena.

What time does the ceremony start?

Things will kick off at 8.30pm.

How can I watch the BRIT Awards 2024?

Fans that missed out on tickets to see the ceremony live can tune into ITV1 or ITVX to watch on telly.

Who is hosting the BRITs 2024?

We’ve got not one, not two, but three presenters guiding us through the ceremony this year. After leading red carpet coverage last year, Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp have been promoted to the main stage.

Who is performing at 2024’s BRIT Awards?

The ladies are leading the way, with Dua Lipa, RAYE and Kylie Minogue all set to perform. There will be other performances from duo Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Jungle, Rema and Becky Hill with Chase & Status.

Who are the key nominees?

This year, RAYE has already made BRIT history by being the first artist to secure seven nominations in a single year, including two songs up for best song and her debut ‘My 21st Century Blues’ up for best album (you can read Time Out’s interview with RAYE here). Elsewhere, J Hus and Little Simz are respectively up for three big awards.

Here are the rest of the nominees in some of the BRIT's biggest categories:

Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Group of the Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

Song of the Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle

Casso/Raye/D-Block Europe - Prada

Central Cee - Let Go

Dave and Central Cee - Sprinter

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Jus featuring Drake - Who Told You

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress - Boy's A Liar

Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy featuring Debbie - Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React

Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

Mastercard Album of the Year

Blur - The Ballad Of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz - No Thank You

Raye - My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

International Artist of the Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

For all of the nominees, check out the BRITs official website here.

