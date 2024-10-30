Festival line-up reveals are officially underway. So far we know that Kesha is headlining Mighty Hoopla and ELO will be playing British Summer Time alongside country music star Zach Bryan. Now, we know the first headliners for All Points East 2025, and it’s pretty major.

Only a few days after announcing their comeback, it’s been revealed that the Maccabees will be headlining next year’s All Points East. It’ll mark their first performance since 2016 and coincide with the 10th anniversary of their landmark album Marks To Prove It.

Can’t wait to be transported back to the Maccabees’ heyday? Here’s everything you need to know about the event and getting tickets.

When are the Maccabees playing BST Hyde Park?

Made up of Orlando Weeks, Felix White, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis, Sam Doyle, Robert Dylan Thomas, Elliott Andrews and Will White, the rock band will be playing in Victoria Park on Sunday August 24.

Who else is on the lineup?

The Maccabees’ headline slot was announced on Monday (October 28) but today (October 30) more details have been released about who’ll be supporting them.

Bombay Bicycle Club, Dry Cleaning, The Cribs, Nilüfer Yanya, The Murder Capital, Divorce and Prima Queen have all been added to the bill. In other words, we’re set for a day celebrating the best in British guitar music.

Image: All Points East

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets to see the Maccabees at APE will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, October 31. You can buy yours here.

Is there a presale?

Of course, there’s a presale going live at 10am on Wednesday, October 30. Just make sure you sign up on the artist website.

How much will tickets cost?

Each individual day at All Points East is priced slightly differently and we don’t know exact prices just yet. Judging by previous years, you can expect to pay between £74.45 and £80.60 for general admission and around £112.65 to £165.75 for VIP packages.

What’s been said about the festival?

Guitarist Felix White said of All Points East: ‘It’s become a bit of a landmark festival for us, always checking who’s on the line-up. I’d go and have a great time throughout the day, but there was always this pinch of regret watching headliners that we could’ve done it ourselves one day too. I thought that moment had passed, and it was something I was prepared to come to terms with that I was always going to miss. I think we’re all kind of shocked and excited that we get to do it together again.’

Who else is headlining All Points East 2025?

The Maccabees are the only headliner to be announced so far, but watch this space.

