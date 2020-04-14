Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Record Store Day isn’t happening, but here’s a map of independent shops delivering vinyl
By Isabelle Aron Posted: Tuesday April 14 2020, 2:28pm

Record Store Day was supposed to be this Saturday (April 18), but, like basically everything, it’s been postponed. And while you can’t trawl through charity shops and music stores trying to find rare vinyl, there is another way to bring Record Store Day to you.

Official Charts has created a map which shows more than 120 independent music shops around the UK which will deliver vinyl to you, including Rough Trade, Flashback Records and Peckham Soul in London. 

Many of the shops are offering delivery for the first time, so it’s a good opportunity to explore some of the stores you’ve never managed to make it to.

Whether you’re into classic disco, minimal trap, French chansons, jazz concrète or ‘miscellaneous’, we’re sure your neighbours won’t mind when you’re blasting out your latest purchases.

Explore the map:


