Record Store Day isn’t happening, but here’s a map of independent shops delivering vinyl

Official Charts has created a map which shows more than 120 independent music shops around the UK which will deliver vinyl to you, including Rough Trade, Flashback Records and Peckham Soul in London.
Many of the shops are offering delivery for the first time, so it’s a good opportunity to explore some of the stores you’ve never managed to make it to.
Whether you’re into classic disco, minimal trap, French chansons, jazz concrète or ‘miscellaneous’, we’re sure your neighbours won’t mind when you’re blasting out your latest purchases.
Explore the map:
Need to do your weekly shop? Here are the best ways to get your groceries delivered in London.