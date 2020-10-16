LondonChange city
Regent Street 2020
Photograph: BDP

Regent Street is getting nicer, with wider pavements and single-lane traffic

In time for your Christmas shopping

By Joe Mackertich
Ah, Regent Street, curvy home to Hamleys, the big Apple shop and one of the nicer branches of Nando’s in central London. It’s also, sadly, home to loads of tourists who mill about like baffled cattle all over the too-narrow pavements. Good news: this is about to change.

No, it’s not going to expel all out-of-towners (that would be unwise and cruel), Regent Street is instead going to be transformed into a more liveable, more lovely place. You can expect: wider pavements (useful for trendy social distancing); reduced traffic (single lanes in each direction); improved cycle facilities (bigger cycle lanes, and new bike hubs) and, most enticingly of all, ‘enhanced bus stops’. Enhanced!

Regent Street 2020
Photograph: BDP

On top of all that there will be a load of plants put all over the place, and a lot more seating. The works are a collaboration between Westminster City Council and The Crown Estate, who claim they are ‘a shared vision for a greener, more accessible, and more sustainable West End.’ Nice one lads.

The new works are set to be finished before Christmas. So at least you’ll have a bit more elbow room as you dash around the shops in a blind panic on December 24 (do people still do that? Probably not).

In other big street news, Oxford Street has shared details of its 2020 Christmas Lights.

Check out our area guide to Soho.

