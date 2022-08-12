Rejoice: London has the most free attractions in the world

We all know the best things in life are free. Especially at the moment, when life feels a little bit expensive. But the good news is… London is officially the best place in the world for gobbling up free culture.

According to a new study by Radical Storage, London has the most and the best free tourist attractions out of any city in the world.

The luggage storage network analysed over 22.9 million TripAdvisor reviews from nearly 150,000 tourist attractions around the world to come up with their ranking of the best cities with free attractions. They looked at both the quality and quantity of the freebies. The analysis looked at attractions like parks, galleries and walking or bike tours.

Unsurprisingly, London came up top for quantity and quality with 1,389 free tourist attractions rated with an average of 4.41 out of five. Our city was also rated the second best in the world for museums and galleries, only being beaten by New Orleans. London’s top-rated free museums were The National Gallery, The British Museums and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

In second on the list overall was the Big Apple with ​​628 free things to do with an average rating of 4.48 stars. Rome had the second highest number of attractions that’ll cost you niente, and Paris was in second. But compared to London’s whopping 1,389 activities it was hardly a competition, as those cities had 945 and 680 freebies respectively.

And if you’re going to Japan, the tourist attractions may be epic (we’re looking at you, DisneySea), but they are going to cost you a pretty penny as Tokyo scored the highest for paid activities.

Top five cities for free tourist attractions:

London New York Paris Washington DC Rome

See the full index by Radical Storage here.

