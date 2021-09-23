Lockdown saviour to many, the iconic Pocket Negroni achieved cult status thanks to its majestic ABV and extremely perfect size. Not as bulky as a Tyskie but packing four times the punch, it was the ideal companion on yet another chilly stroll around Hampstead Heath/Peckham Rye/Hackney Downs. It was also verrrrry cute and significantly more socially acceptable than wandering about the woods swigging from a half bottle of gin with a bit of orange peel poking out of the top. At least, that was our excuse.

Now the Pocket Negroni’s creators – canned cocktail makers Whitebox – have launched the similarly adorable and even stronger Freezer Martini. At 34.4% ABV, compared to the Pocket Negroni’s 21.8% ABV, it’s a powerful mix of Porter’s gin, dry vermouth and lemon zest.

It’s called a ‘Freezer Martini’ not because it’ll make your face stick for ever in the same stunned expression (which it might, tbh) but because they recommend chilling it in your freezer for four to 24 hours before serving/consuming, which seems entirely reasonable. Nobody wants a warm Martini.

Score six cans of this pocket rocket for £30 direct from the source at Whitebox, or support your local independent offy and nab a single tin for £5.20 from the good people at Clapton Craft.

