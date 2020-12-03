The gallant workforce powering the kitchens, bars and floors of the UK’s hospitality venues will once again take to the streets in protest. Chefs, restaurateurs, waiters, bartenders, potwashers and more will bring their pans to Parliament Square on Monday December 7 to peacefully – yet noisily – protest against the latest wave of restrictions faced by venues under the revised Tier system, as well as the lack of government support for the industry.

It’s the second demonstration organised by HospoDemo. The last protest against the 10pm curfew, among other restrictions, drew the likes of chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Tom Aikens, along with around 200 workers to Parliament Square for a socially-distanced demonstration.

The next protest looks to highlight the damage of venue closures in Tier 3 and restrictions under Tier 2 that prevent ‘wet-led’ pubs to reopen. More than 50,000 venues in England are currently unable to operate – meanwhile, many other leisure venues continue to operate without such tight restrictions.

‘The loss of vital Christmas trade will be the final straw for many restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels hoping to survive into 2021,’ said protest organisers on Hospo Demo’s Instagram.

It’s expected that even more people will attend Monday’s protest, which is being held from 11am to noon. Participants are asked to wear a mask, obviously – but are also encouraged to don their uniforms and to bring their pots, pans, spoons, cocktails shakers and any other work equipment to help them make some noise.

HospoDemo will take place at 11am on Monday December 7. Find more details on the Facebook event, here.

