What tier is London in and what does it mean for you?

Did you hear that? It was a big collective sigh of relief at the announcement that London will be entering Tier 2 following Lockdown 2, which finally comes to an end next week. From Wednesday December 2, Londoners will see some of their freedoms finally return – although, there’s no denying that it’s going to be a very different run-up to Christmas than the usual party-hopping haze.

The government released a postcode checker this morning (Thursday November 26), confirming which regions would be under which tier, according to its new-fangled ‘strengthened’ tier system (more on that here). And of course, the postcode checker crashed immediately. But we can confirm London’s fate is to crawl back into Tier 2.

Here’s what it means for your movements around London in the coming weeks. Pub-goers, may we suggest you loosen your belts in anticipation?

You can dine out indoors. But only with members of your household. And you can also still get takeaways.

Hospitality venues will close at 11pm. This is a new revised curfew time for the second coming of Tier 2. It’ll still be last orders at 10pm, but you’ll have an hour’s window to finish up food and drink and make tracks.

You can socialise in groups of up to six, but only in outdoor settings. This means that you can dine and drink at outdoor restaurants and bars with people not in your household or support bubble, in groups of up to six.

You can go to the pub. But only with those in your household or support bubble. And here’s a nasty catch: you can only visit for a ‘substantial meal’. Pubs that can’t also function as restaurants won’t be allowed to open in December. Gutted.

You can still grab a takeaway pint. Those ‘wet-led’ pubs can still function in some form and they will absolutely need your support.

You can’t have people round to your house. But you can invite them to your garden.

You can return to the gym. And exercise classes can continue.

You can go to the cinema.

You can go to hair and beauty salons.

You can do all your Christmas shopping. London’s retail venues are back, baby!

You can go to indoor and outdoor events with limited spectator capacities. That includes theatre and live sports, for example.

You can use public transport for journeys to work, school and other activities. But people are being asked to reduce the number of journeys ‘where possible’.

You can visit places of worship. But keep up the social distancing.

Weddings and funerals can go ahead. With capacities of 15 and 30 respectively.

You can travel to areas in other tiers. But you should apply Tier 2 rules while you’re there. And avoid Tier 3 areas, too.

It’s worth bearing in mind that London can easily move up or down a tier according to infection rates, and that we could be in that position until around next spring, when a vaccine rollout should see even more freedoms returned. But for now, go forth (safely) and enjoy a bit more of our wonderful city.

