Revealed: the only London tube stations with toilets

Never get caught short again, thanks to our comprehensive list of the city’s station loos

How many times have you been caught desperate for a wee on the Underground, between necking a few pints at the pub and heading to your next stop? Too many, that’s how many. Because as much as we love the tube, it has one glaring problem: hardly any of the damn stations have toilets. But now one knight in shining underpants has come to point out that there are in fact some loos on the London Underground. And not only that, but there is a handy map that shows you were all of them are.

Below we’ve listed every tube station with a lavvy so next time hopefully you won’t get caught short.

Where are the tube toilets?

Your best bet for finding a place to pee is on the outer edges of the lines. In central London, you’re not likely to have much luck. In terms of lines, the District, Central, and Elizabeth lines are most likely to have facilities along the way. If you’ve got a weak bladder, we suggest avoiding the Northern line which has the fewest toilets.

All the tube stations with toilets

Acton Town

Alperton

Amersham

Baker Street

Barking

Barkingside

Barons Court

Battersea Power Station

Becontree

Blackfriars

Boston Manor

Buckhurst Hill

Canary Wharf

Cannon Street

Canons Park

Chalfont and Latimer

Charing Cross

Chesham

Chigwell

Chorleywood

Cockfosters

Croxley

Dagenham East

Dagenham Heathway

Debden

Dollis Hill

Ealing Broadway

Ealing Common

Earl’s Court

Eastcote

Elm Park

Epping

Euston

Fairlop

Farringdon

Finchley Central

Finchley Road

Finsbury Park

Grange Hill

Green Park

Greenford

Hainault

Hangar Lane

Harrow on the Hill

Heathrow T2 and 3

Heathrow T5

Hendon Central

High Barnet

Hillingdon

Hornchurch

Hounslow Central

Hounslow East

Kew Gardens

Kilburn

King’s Cross St Pancras

Kingsbury

Leyton

Leytonstone

Liverpool Street

London Bridge

Loughton

Marylebone

Moor Park

Newbury Park

Nine Elms

North Ealing

North Harrow

Northfields

Northolt

Northwick Park

Northwood

Northwood Hills

Oakwood

Osterley

Paddington

Park Royal

Perivale

Piccadilly Circus

Pinner

Preston Road

Queensbury

Rayners Lane

Redbridge

Richmond

Rickmansworth

Roding Valley

Ruislip

Ruislip Gardens

Ruislip Manor

Snaresbrook

South Ruislip

St John’s Wood

Stamford Brook

Stanmore

Stratford

Sudbury Hill

Sudbury Town

Theydon Bois

Tottenham Court Road

Tottenham Hale

Totteridge and Whetstone

Upminster

Upminster Bridge

Upney

Uxbridge

Victoria

Waterloo

Watford

Wembley Central

Wembley Park

West Acton

West Finchley

West Hampstead

West Harrow

Westminster

West Ruislip

White City

Whitechapel

Willesden Green

Wimbledon

Wood Lane

Woodford

Woodside Park

More than you thought, eh? And thankfully more toilets for TfL are on the way. Mark Evers, chief customer officer at TfL, said: ‘We are in the early stages of work to improve and expand toilet facilities on our network, which we recognise are important for customer care and particularly for disabled customers.

‘This will include an audit of existing facilities including the location of toilets, quality of the facilities provided and opening hours. The study will also help us identify opportunities for introducing more toilets.’

It’s about time!

Did you see that London officially has the best park in the UK?

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the first episode with Bimini in Bankside.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.