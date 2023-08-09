Revealed: the only London tube stations with toilets

[title]
How many times have you been caught desperate for a wee on the Underground, between necking a few pints at the pub and heading to your next stop? Too many, that’s how many. Because as much as we love the tube, it has one glaring problem: hardly any of the damn stations have toilets. But now one knight in shining underpants has come to point out that there are in fact some loos on the London Underground. And not only that, but there is a handy map that shows you were all of them are.
Below we’ve listed every tube station with a lavvy so next time hopefully you won’t get caught short.
Where are the tube toilets?
Your best bet for finding a place to pee is on the outer edges of the lines. In central London, you’re not likely to have much luck. In terms of lines, the District, Central, and Elizabeth lines are most likely to have facilities along the way. If you’ve got a weak bladder, we suggest avoiding the Northern line which has the fewest toilets.
All the tube stations with toilets
- Acton Town
- Alperton
- Amersham
- Baker Street
- Barking
- Barkingside
- Barons Court
- Battersea Power Station
- Becontree
- Blackfriars
- Boston Manor
- Buckhurst Hill
- Canary Wharf
- Cannon Street
- Canons Park
- Chalfont and Latimer
- Charing Cross
- Chesham
- Chigwell
- Chorleywood
- Cockfosters
- Croxley
- Dagenham East
- Dagenham Heathway
- Debden
- Dollis Hill
- Ealing Broadway
- Ealing Common
- Earl’s Court
- Eastcote
- Elm Park
- Epping
- Euston
- Fairlop
- Farringdon
- Finchley Central
- Finchley Road
- Finsbury Park
- Grange Hill
- Green Park
- Greenford
- Hainault
- Hangar Lane
- Harrow on the Hill
- Heathrow T2 and 3
- Heathrow T5
- Hendon Central
- High Barnet
- Hillingdon
- Hornchurch
- Hounslow Central
- Hounslow East
- Kew Gardens
- Kilburn
- King’s Cross St Pancras
- Kingsbury
- Leyton
- Leytonstone
- Liverpool Street
- London Bridge
- Loughton
- Marylebone
- Moor Park
- Newbury Park
- Nine Elms
- North Ealing
- North Harrow
- Northfields
- Northolt
- Northwick Park
- Northwood
- Northwood Hills
- Oakwood
- Osterley
- Paddington
- Park Royal
- Perivale
- Piccadilly Circus
- Pinner
- Preston Road
- Queensbury
- Rayners Lane
- Redbridge
- Richmond
- Rickmansworth
- Roding Valley
- Ruislip
- Ruislip Gardens
- Ruislip Manor
- Snaresbrook
- South Ruislip
- St John’s Wood
- Stamford Brook
- Stanmore
- Stratford
- Sudbury Hill
- Sudbury Town
- Theydon Bois
- Tottenham Court Road
- Tottenham Hale
- Totteridge and Whetstone
- Upminster
- Upminster Bridge
- Upney
- Uxbridge
- Victoria
- Waterloo
- Watford
- Wembley Central
- Wembley Park
- West Acton
- West Finchley
- West Hampstead
- West Harrow
- Westminster
- West Ruislip
- White City
- Whitechapel
- Willesden Green
- Wimbledon
- Wood Lane
- Woodford
- Woodside Park
More than you thought, eh? And thankfully more toilets for TfL are on the way. Mark Evers, chief customer officer at TfL, said: ‘We are in the early stages of work to improve and expand toilet facilities on our network, which we recognise are important for customer care and particularly for disabled customers.
‘This will include an audit of existing facilities including the location of toilets, quality of the facilities provided and opening hours. The study will also help us identify opportunities for introducing more toilets.’
It’s about time!
