Richard E Grant broadcasting ‘Withnail & I’ quotes perfectly sums up how we all feel right now

‘We’ve been in here too long. I feel unusual. I think we should go outside.’
So said Richard E Grant’s title character in ‘Withnail & I’, one of the greatest of all London films. Like a few other movies, it has taken a weird resonance in the last couple of weeks with its depiction of two down-at-heel actors cooped up in a filthy flat in ’60s London. Now no one can go outside – and, right on cue, Richard E Grant himself has popped up to recite some of Withnail’s best lines on Instagram.
Since Saturday, Grant (who more recently appeared in ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ and the latest ‘Star Wars’) has posted a short clip every day, revisiting the ‘Withnail’ script one line at a time. It’s just the thing for these claustrophobic times – even though we very much doubt Withnail would approve of the government shutting all the pubs.
Follow the quotes on Richard E Grant’s Insta account.
