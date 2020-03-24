Richard E Grant broadcasting ‘Withnail & I’ quotes perfectly sums up how we all feel right now

‘We’ve been in here too long. I feel unusual. I think we should go outside.’

So said Richard E Grant’s title character in ‘Withnail & I’, one of the greatest of all London films. Like a few other movies, it has taken a weird resonance in the last couple of weeks with its depiction of two down-at-heel actors cooped up in a filthy flat in ’60s London. Now no one can go outside – and, right on cue, Richard E Grant himself has popped up to recite some of Withnail’s best lines on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard E. Grant (@richard.e.grant) on Mar 23, 2020 at 11:48am PDT



Since Saturday, Grant (who more recently appeared in ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ and the latest ‘Star Wars’) has posted a short clip every day, revisiting the ‘Withnail’ script one line at a time. It’s just the thing for these claustrophobic times – even though we very much doubt Withnail would approve of the government shutting all the pubs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard E. Grant (@richard.e.grant) on Mar 21, 2020 at 4:10am PDT



Follow the quotes on Richard E Grant’s Insta account.

Get the finest wines available to humanity ordered to your door right now