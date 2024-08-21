Rick Stein is opening his first ever central London restaurant

Rick Stein, AKA the king of Padstow, is opening his first ever central London restaurant. The chef who is famous for his seafood restaurants in Cornwall is finally ready to break into the Big Smoke. Napkins at the ready – he’s planning on opening a swanky new eatery in central London.

We don’t know where Rick’s new resto will be yet, we can only confirm that his company is searching for a site in the city centre, thanks to business booming for the chef and restauranteur.

Rick Stein’s hospitality group managing director Ian Fitzgerald told The Caterer: ‘Having reorganised our finances and driven efficiencies throughout the business we are now exploring expansion opportunities.’

His hospitality empire includes six restaurants in Cornwall and one in Marlborough, Sandbanks and Winchester. He also opened a resto in one of London’s suburbs, Barnes, in 2016.

Soon, Rick and his wife Jill Stein will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Seafood Restaurant, which they opened on Padstow Harbour in 1975.

Charlie Stein, shareholder executive director across the business, said: ‘Our focus in the next few months is on maximising the opportunities to celebrate the 50th year anniversary of the business in 2025.

‘It is also the perfect time to evolve our restaurant concepts to appeal to a wider audience and we are actively looking to open our first site in central London.’

