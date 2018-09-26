Ring the alarm! There’s free pints and pizza at the Pembury Tavern

Sound the free food and booze klaxon! To celebrate the launch of their very first taproom, our pals at The Five Points Brewing Company will be giving away pints and pizza from Thursday September 27 to Saturday September 29 (that’s this week!).

After a hefty refurbishment and the addition of some much-needed windows, The Five Points Brewing Co. are re-opening the doors to the historic Pembury Tavern in Hackney.

The new taproom will house Five Points' main line-up of beers, including Five Points Pale, XPA, their craft Pils lager, Railway Porter and Brick Field Brown, as well as an ever-changing selection of 20 draught beers, bottles and cans from the UK’s top independently owned breweries.

Along with all that beer, they'll also be selling what they describe as ‘New York-Neapolitan’ pizzas and a Sunday lunch with all the trimmings.

To celebrate the re-opening of The Pembury Tavern, The Five Points Brewing Co. will be giving away free pizza and pints from 4 to 9pm for three days this week – September 27, 28 and 29. All you have to do is head down to The Pembury Tavern, 90 Amhurst Road, London, E8 1JH. Easy as (pizza) pie.

