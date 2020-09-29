One of London’s most popular rooftop bars is getting ready for autumn and winter – and apparently that means adding ‘igloo-bubbles’ to its offering.

Skylight in Wapping is undergoing a cosy makeover, relaunching on Thursday October 8 with a new look for the colder months ahead. With that, it will add 18 skyline-facing igloo-shaped pods to the top two tiers of the rooftop space, each one heated and with room enough to accommodate your gang of six.

Igloo-bubbles allow for outdoor socialising while not only sheltered from the elements, but also sealed off from other groups. Table service is provided to each pod, with street food snacks and platters on the menu. Plus, each booking includes a welcome drink – with the option of mulled wine.

Bookings on level 11 start from £30 for three hours, or you can book on the mezzanine above for a ‘premium igloo’ (their words) from £60.

The rooftop bar will be bringing back its ice rink for the new season, and it’s also promising to up the ante in the run-up to Christmas by creating an ‘igloo forest’. If you don’t want to wait around to find out what that actually means, you can go ahead and book for your bubble right now.

Skylight is at Tobacco Dock in Wapping. Bookings are from Thursday to Sunday, October to end of January 2021, with prices starting at £30 per group. Find out more and book here.

