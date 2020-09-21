With Winter Wonderland officially off, Christmas in the capital has been called into question. Well, fret not: you can still feel wintry when whizzing across the ice with some of London’s most iconic settings as your backdrop. Tourist hotspots the Tower of London and Hampton Court Palace have both confirmed that they’ll be bringing back their ice rinks for skating action this winter – and bookings are now open.

The Tower of London will be building its largest ever ice rink to accommodate socially distanced skating in the shadow of the iconic fortress. Safety measures include staggered skating sessions and hand-washing facilities. The attraction will open on November 14 and run through to January 3 2021, with adults paying £16 and prices for kids starting from £11.50.

Meanwhile, Hampton Court Palace opens for six weeks of skating sessions on November 20 – at the same prices as Tower of London, but with King Henry VIII’s former abode as your backdrop. Venue managers describe new safety measures as bearing a ‘gold standard’. We’d expect nothing less from a palace fit for royalty.

Tower of London ice-skating sessions start on Nov 14. Find out more and book tickets here. Hampton Court Palace starts its skating season on Nov 20. Read all about it and book advance tickets here.

