Rough Trade has opened a pop-up ‘capsule store’ at the Barbican

Cassius Clay and Sonny Liston. Alien and Predator. Tupac and Biggie. Every so often, two icons collide, creating a proper cultural moment. Kinda like the new collaboration between Rough Trade and the Barbican.

Rough Trade, perhaps London’s most legendary independent music retailer, has opened a pop-up store in the Barbican, brutalist treasure and beacon for the arts.

Running until December, the ‘capsule shop’ spotlights a curated selection of vinyl records celebrating London’s thriving music scene, past and present.

Jo Davis, head of retail at the Barbican, said: ‘We are thrilled to be collaborating with Rough Trade, a true icon in the music world.

‘Our audiences will be able to shop a collection curated by Rough Trade, representing some of London’s finest artists as well as featuring records from musicians who have graced our stage.’

Expect music from emerging artists like Fabiana Palladino and Blue Bendy, plus bangers from Ezra Collective, The Slits, and Adrianne Lenker – the latter of whom graced the Barbican stage in April this year.

This isn’t the first alliance between the two cultural titans. In 2016, Rough Trade held a 40th-anniversary show at the Barbican with performances from The Pop Group, Green Gartside (Scritti Politti), John Grant and others.

In 2024, the pop-up store reinforces the shared vision of two historic entities – both of which are dedicated to bringing fresh and inspiring music to our ears. You can even snag some fun merchandise (especially made for the collab) to prove you knew of, and attended, said pop-up. After all, isn’t that the most important thing?

