Expand your music library by browsing new and second-hand vinyl at these brilliant London record shops

It's official: vinyl is back, with sales in the UK at their highest point since the early 1990s.

Fuelled by the ongoing vinyl revival and the success of events like Record Store Day, independent record shops are thriving across London. And they’re not just in music hotspots like Soho, Camden and Brixton – these stores are flourishing everywhere from Camberwell to Shepherd’s Bush, Putney to Crouch End.

Whether you want the latest releases on wax or vintage reggae, hardcore or soul, you’ll be able to find it in the racks of one of London’s best record shops. Get crate-digging!

RECOMMENDED: London’s best markets.