Sadiq Khan has launched an online course to help you brush up on your cycling skills

If you’ve taken to travelling around the city on two wheels since lockdown but are feeling a bit shaky on the roads, help is at hand.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has launched an online cycling training course which aims to give you more confidence, whether you’re a total newbie or you’ve rediscovered your rusty bike during lockdown and your skills are also, y’know, a bit rusty.

Available on the TfL website, the Cycle Skills course is broken down into four parts, which cover everything from pre-ride checks to avoiding hazards on the road to cycling with children or in a group.

Once you complete all four training modules, you’ll be given a free Santander Cycles 24-hour access code, so you can put your new and improved skills to the test.

The new online course is part of a wider scheme to encourage more people to get on their bikes in the capital. Other measures include offering IRL socially distanced Cycle Skills training and Bikeability courses for kids from August – each London borough has been allocated £60,000 to fund this.

As part of the Streetspace for London programme, the city now has 17km of new cycle lanes and there are plans for 20km more.

Sadiq Khan said he wanted to build on the increase of cycling in London over the last few months. He added: ‘I am proud that we are rapidly rolling out more space for walking and cycling and upgrading cycle routes to make them safer. But we also need to equip people with the confidence and skills they need to cycle in our city, so I’m delighted to launch the first online cycle training course for Londoners.’

