From seaside strolls along white cliffs to beautiful woodland treks, here are the best walks within easy reach of London
March. The month where it becomes okay to walk around properly again. As in take a stroll that's more than just a bit of exercise near your house
London is of course chock-full of excellent walks. However, after months cooped up indoors, you may well have your sights set on something a little further afield. In March and April, as things open up properly you'll be able to blow out the lockdown cobwebs with a seaside stroll along the white cliffs of the Seven Sisters, or head inland for a country ramble through the stunning ancient woodland of Epping Forest. Dust off your boots and take a hike with one of these brilliant countryside walks near London.
The best walks near London
1. Goring Gap and the Thames Path
Length: 5 miles
Start: Goring
End: Pangbourne
If you’re in the mood for a gentle rural amble, this stretch of the 184-mile Thames Path is far from boring. It starts in the pretty Oxfordshire village of Goring, where the Thames Valley is squeezed to its narrowest point by the Berkshire Downs and tree-blanketed Chilterns. The footpath (waymarked with acorn symbols) follows the curve of the river as it flows south, winding past wildflower meadows, woods and the Hartslock Nature Reserve, which is home to red kites and rare orchids.
2. Epping Forest's Oak Trail
Length: 6.6 miles
Start and end: near Theydon Bois station
Get lost in ancient woods just outside the city. Marked sporadically with green-labelled posts, Essex’s Oak Trail takes walkers across the M25 towards 6,000-acre Epping Forest’s secluded northern realms, where gnarled beeches have grown massive crowns. You also pass a deer sanctuary and Iron Age earthworks – legend has it that Boudicca battled the Romans here. It’s a thoroughly lovely ramble.
3. Box Hill
Length: 6.8 miles
Starts and ends: near Box Hill and Westhumble station
Admire this famous beauty spot’s glorious views, then head off on Juniper Top and Bottom. First you’ve got to hop across the River Mole’s 17 stepping stones and climb 272 steps to the top of Box Hill, where the trail begins. The endorphins are definitely pumping by the time you reach Juniper Bottom – maybe that’s how it got the nickname “Happy Valley”.
4. Chess Valley in the Chilterns
Length: 9.9 miles
Start: Chorleywood
End: Chesham
As far as we know, Chess Valley in the Chiltern Hills isn’t home to any chess masters, but it did used to produce a lot of watercress, fed by its sparkling chalk stream. This bucolic walk follows the river, wending through rolling meadows, woods carpeted in dainty yellow celandines, and the chocolate-box villages of Latimer and Chenies (which has had several cameos in Midsomer Murders).
5. Sussex’s Devil’s Dyke
Length: 10.1 miles
Start: Hassocks
End: Upper Beeding
Join the kite-flyers and hang gliders and marvel at the view from Devil’s Dyke – arguably the finest in the South East. You’ll appreciate it all the more after walking up three steep hills to get there on this spectacular stage of the 109-mile South Downs Way (which has an awful lot of ups, too). It passes through pretty, National Trust-owned Saddlescombe Farm.
6. A South Downs ridge and Seaford Head
Length: 14.3 miles
Start: Glynde
End: Seaford
If you’ve already done the classic Seven Sisters clifftop walk (see below) or can’t face all those hills, this is a long but lovely alternative. Largely following the South Downs Way, the route snakes along a ridge and a river valley, before curving round Seaford Head – which looks across to the Seven Sisters’ rippling white bluffs.
7. The Seven Sisters and the Eastern Downs
Length: 19 miles
Starts and ends: Eastbourne
This loop of the South Downs Way ticks a lot of boxes: hilltop panoramas, woodland, a meandering river, a pebble beach and a rollercoaster cliff hike. You can do the whole thing over two days, but, as overnight stays aren’t allowed at the moment, you can simply pick a section of the route to stroll. The trail climbs inland, passing Jevington (the birthplace of banoffee pie) and Alfriston village before it tackles the breathtaking (in every sense) Seven Sisters. You can hunt for fossils at Birling Gap before conquering the infamous finale: Beachy Head.
