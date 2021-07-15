Forget stacking shelves or boring filing – the kids of London could be scoring a much more exciting summer job this year.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is launching a unique new role in his office that will see five of the city’s children given the title of Mayor of Play. As well as bragging rights in the playground, those selected will help the Mayor create the ultimate guide to family-friendly fun in London, which will be used to help make fellow Londoners and tourists alike make the most of our great city this summer.

The competition is open to kids between the ages of 8-11 years old but you’ll have to be quick if you want your child to get their first step on the political ladder – the deadline for entries is on Monday (July 19).

Surely it must be ethically dubious to put children to work in this modern age though? Don’t worry, this role is less of a nine-to-five, soul-crushing slog and more a cute badge of honour. Winners will only be expected to attend one one-to-two hour session with Khan to share what they enjoy on the London kids’ scene, as well as one event to unveil the London Kids Culture TFL Tube Map.

As well as the title of Mayor of Play, the successful candidates will also receive some prizes to make their summer even better, including an annual Merlin Discovery pass, a £100 gift card for Hamley’s and a framed photo of themselves, the other winners and the Mayor of London.

“I want to turn London into Britain’s biggest playground this summer – whether with our plans for go-karting, new fairground rides, or opportunities to get involved in dance, poetry, art, or preserving nature in our wonderful royal parks,” Khan said of his summer plans. “And in launching my search for London’s first-ever ‘Mayors of Play’, I want to hear directly from our young people about what we need to focus on most to make the capital even better for children.”

Sign your kid up for the chance to be a mini Mayor here.

