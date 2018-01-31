Salt Bae is opening a meaty London restaurant

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 3, 2018 at 10:06am PST

Be still, beating hearts of London. Sexy sodium-sprinkling pioneer Salt Bae – aka Turkish chef and global restaurateur Nusret Gökçe – is finally launching a London restaurant.

Best known for his meme-worthy seasoning techniques and tight white T-shirts, Gökçe will open Nusr-Et Steakhouse at The Park Tower hotel in Knightsbridge this year. Details are scant – the date, we’re told, is ‘still very much top secret’ – but the restaurant is set to serve signature Gökçe dishes such as roasted asado short rib, Nusr-Et ‘meat spaghetti’ and ‘lokum’ (sliced beef fillet).

Whether the Turkish hunk himself – who apparently doesn’t speak English, but can ‘communicate with people through meat’, he once told Turkey’s Hürriyet Daily News – will be flinging the Maldon at things in person is currently TBC.

