Nusret Gökçe – otherwise known as Salt Bae, the chef who plays with his food in an overly sensual fashion in front of famous folk – was supposed to be opening his first London restaurant this summer, but plans seem to be delayed.

His Nusr-Et Steakhouse had said they would be flinging open their doors at the Park Tower Hotel in May, but there’s still no meaty joy over in Knightsbridge. It was meant to be the first UK branch of Salt Bae’s 15 branch global chain, which already has outposts in New York, Los Angeles and in Gökçe’s native Turkey, but the man himself is currently having a lovely time at the Mykonos branch, if his Instagram account is anything to go by.

Reports suggest that a £700 tomahawk steak covered in actual gold will be the menu’s crowning glory, while burgers will be just a little bit more affordable at around the £20 mark. But they won’t be covered with gold, so that’s your call entirely.

According to Eater, the hotel has no new information about the proposed opening date and has instructed people who are interested to follow Salt Bae’s Instagram account for any updates. With 36 million Instagram followers, Salt Bae is perhaps the most famous steak fondler in the world, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer until we can taste his touched-up T-bones here in London.

