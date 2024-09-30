Santa Express vintage steam trains will return to London this Christmas

Summer might have barely just ended, but we’re already thinking about Christmas. And if you’re a bigger fan of the cold months than the warm ones, now it’s your turn to get excited about the changing of the seasons. Christmas lovers will be happy to hear that the Santa Steam Express, a vintage steam train where you can meet the big man himself, will return to London this winter.

Embarking from London Victoria on December 20 and 21, you’ll get to take a 90-minute tour of south London on the old fashioned train, accompanied by Father Christmas and his helpers. Adults will get to sip on mulled wine and munch on mince pies, and kids will be served a sweet treat and a drink before meeting Santa. Every child will receive a present from St Nick.

These trips will be hauled by two legendary steam locomotives, the 70000 Britannia or 34046 Braunton, dating back more than 70 years.

The Santa Steam Express will depart four times a day on December 20 and December 21, with slots running at 09.30am, 11.45am, 3.30pm and 6.15pm. Tickets range from £55 for coach class to £550 for a private compartment. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so we recommend getting them early. They can be booked online here.

Christmas in London with Time Out

Already getting in the festive spirit? Time Out’s guide to Christmas in London features everything from skating to shopping. And here’s all the Christmas lights switch-on dates confirmed so far.

