Sandwich superheroes and potentially risky Google search fodder Dom’s Subs are making a rare appearance south of the river this weekend.

Kicking off today (November 5) and running all the way until Sunday (November 7), the Hackney Road lunch bunch will be serving up their lip-smacking sarnies from Rye Lanez Tattooing, just behind Peckham Rye Station.

Service starts at 12pm every day and Dom's Subs will be dishing out the goods until they sell out. ‘We’re bringing lots of bread so we’ll be there later than we normally do service too for all you late risers on the weekend,’ they say, so don’t worry about getting their bang on noon in order to secure your snacks. But equally, don't hang about, this stuff will fly faster than Bo-Jo in a private jet leaving a climate change conference.

Their special south London menu is made up of three sandwiches, one chicken, one turkey and one vegan. Peep the full thing below.

PFC - Buttermilk fried chicken with special seasoning, mayo, shredduce and Louisiana hot sauce.

TURKEY PROVO - Thin sliced roast turkey, sharp provolone, tomato, mayo, guacachile, shredduce.

VEGAN DOM 2.0 - Soy and ginger marinated aubergines, spicy Thai green bean and bean sprout salad, mint, Thai basil, coriander, soy glazed cashew nuts and toasted rice powder.

Enjoy! We know you will.

Dom’s Subs at Rye Lanez Tattooing, 210 Blenheim Grove, SE14 4QL

