Sarnie Party in London: All you need to know about location, tickets and vendors

There are few greater joys in life than a stack of fresh toppings stuffed between two thick slices of bread. From the classic staples (we’re talking egg mayo, pulled pork and slaw, and grilled cheese) to the slightly more unusual (picture PB and jelly and ice cream sandwiches), London has taken the humble sandwich to a whole new level. So much so, that one south London sarnie even secured a spot on our list of the world’s best sandwiches.
And now, there is an entire festival showcasing the best sarnies the city has to offer. It’s called Sarnie Party, and here’s all you need to know.
When is the Sarnie Party sandwich festival?
This brand new foodie festival will take place from May 17 - 19 2024, with timings as follows:
- Friday May 17: 5pm - 10pm
- Saturday May 18: 11am - 4pm, 5pm - 10pm
- Sunday May 19: noon - 5pm
Where will it be?
The sandwich fest will be bringing carby goodness to north London, hosted in Camden Town Brewery, Kentish Town.
How much are tickets?
Tickets will cost £30 per day, entitling you to three sandwiches and a Camden Town beer upon entry. Plus, enjoy music and entertainment from local DJs and drag queens. Head to the Sarnie Party website to secure your ticket.
Sandwich vendors to look out for
The Sarnie Party sandwich festival is not messing around when it comes to vendors. Some of the biggest names in London’s sandwich scene will be in attendance, dishing up never-before-seen sarnies. The line-up will change each day:
Friday
- The Big Deal’s Bodega
- The Black Pig
- The Cheese Truck
- Dom’s Subs
- Pophams
- Snackbar
- Tacos Padre
- The Untitled Sandwich Shop
- Happy Endings
Saturday
- Bross Bagels
- The Cheese Truck
- E5 Bakehouse
- Liam Barker
- Mondo Sando
- Pophams
- Rogue Sarnies
- Ruben’s Reubens
- The Untitled Sandwich Shop
- Happy Endings
Sunday
- Ben Lippett
- Deeney’s
- Dom’s Subs
- E5 Bakehouse
- KÊU
- Picnic Deli
- Wind & Rind
- Ruben’s Reubens
- Happy Endings
