Sarnie Party in London: All you need to know about location, tickets and vendors

Enjoy a stellar line-up of sandwiches at this year’s edition of the festival in north London

There are few greater joys in life than a stack of fresh toppings stuffed between two thick slices of bread. From the classic staples (we’re talking egg mayo, pulled pork and slaw, and grilled cheese) to the slightly more unusual (picture PB and jelly and ice cream sandwiches), London has taken the humble sandwich to a whole new level. So much so, that one south London sarnie even secured a spot on our list of the world’s best sandwiches.

And now, there is an entire festival showcasing the best sarnies the city has to offer. It’s called Sarnie Party, and here’s all you need to know.

When is the Sarnie Party sandwich festival?

This brand new foodie festival will take place from May 17 - 19 2024, with timings as follows:

Friday May 17 : 5pm - 10pm

: 5pm - 10pm Saturday May 18 : 11am - 4pm, 5pm - 10pm

: 11am - 4pm, 5pm - 10pm Sunday May 19: noon - 5pm

Where will it be?

The sandwich fest will be bringing carby goodness to north London, hosted in Camden Town Brewery, Kentish Town.

How much are tickets?

Tickets will cost £30 per day, entitling you to three sandwiches and a Camden Town beer upon entry. Plus, enjoy music and entertainment from local DJs and drag queens. Head to the Sarnie Party website to secure your ticket.

Sandwich vendors to look out for

The Sarnie Party sandwich festival is not messing around when it comes to vendors. Some of the biggest names in London’s sandwich scene will be in attendance, dishing up never-before-seen sarnies. The line-up will change each day:

Friday

The Big Deal’s Bodega

The Black Pig

The Cheese Truck

Dom’s Subs

Pophams

Snackbar

Tacos Padre

The Untitled Sandwich Shop

Happy Endings

Saturday

Bross Bagels

The Cheese Truck

E5 Bakehouse

Liam Barker

Mondo Sando

Pophams

Rogue Sarnies

Ruben’s Reubens

The Untitled Sandwich Shop

Happy Endings

Sunday

Ben Lippett

Deeney’s

Dom’s Subs

E5 Bakehouse

KÊU

Picnic Deli

Wind & Rind

Ruben’s Reubens

Happy Endings

