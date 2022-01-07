Say farewell to the Marble Arch Mound this weekend

The £2 million pound lump of grass and stairs that appeared at Marble Arch last autumn was part of the West End’s post-Covid revival plans. However, it never got the approval of tourists and visitors due to an entry fee of £6 for an underwhelming experience. It was so unpopular that, in September, the attraction was made free in the hope of enticing more visitors. Naturally, the internet had a lot to say…

I'd hire whoever led Marble Arch Mound because their next project will have so much to prove that it can't help but be amazing. — Jack Attridge (@JacksFlavour) January 7, 2022

The temporary exhibit has now reached the end of its short life and is set to be removed after Sunday – to the jubilation of many Londoners.

Gutted I never made it down to London to see that Marble Arch mound thing. I bet it looks even worse in person. — David Bedwell (@DavidBedwell) January 7, 2022

While the mound was disappointing, councillor Matthew Green told ITV that it achieved its objective of bringing 250,000 people to Oxford Street (if only to fume about a big ugly fake hill).

I've just seen that the Marble Arch Mound in London is closing this weekend.



'London's worst tourist attraction'.



We went up it last year. Reasonable views, but it was a bit strange. A fake hill. #MarbleArchMound pic.twitter.com/DKfpTkkb1N — Andrew Knowles - Social Media Training (@AndrewExplainer) January 7, 2022

While it might not be our top attraction recommendation, this is your last ever chance to experience it. Show up this weekend so you can tell your grandkids that you visited London’s most controversial landmark.

