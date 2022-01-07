London
Marble Arch Mound
Photograph: Karl Nesh / Shutterstock.com

Say farewell to the Marble Arch Mound this weekend

Will anyone mourn its passing?

Written by
Lauryn Berry
The £2 million pound lump of grass and stairs that appeared at Marble Arch last autumn was part of the West End’s post-Covid revival plans. However, it never got the approval of tourists and visitors due to an entry fee of £6 for an underwhelming experience. It was so unpopular that, in September, the attraction was made free in the hope of enticing more visitors. Naturally, the internet had a lot to say

The temporary exhibit has now reached the end of its short life and is set to be removed after Sunday – to the jubilation of many Londoners.

While the mound was disappointing, councillor Matthew Green told ITV that it achieved its objective of bringing 250,000 people to Oxford Street (if only to fume about a big ugly fake hill). 

While it might not be our top attraction recommendation, this is your last ever chance to experience it. Show up this weekend so you can tell your grandkids that you visited London’s most controversial landmark.

