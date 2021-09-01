London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
An artificial grassy hill on a sunny day
Photograph: Travers Lewis / Shutterstock

The notorious Marble Arch Mound will be free to visit from now on

You’ll no longer have to pay to climb up the controversial artificial grassy hill

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

We’re back with more news about the now-infamous Marble Arch Mound. A 25-metre-tall spectacle plonked on one end of Oxford Street, the art installation slash viewing platform looks out over Hyde Park and Marylebone and has been controversial – to say the least.

Not only did the artificial hill make headlines after closing down just days after first opening – garnering the enviable reputation as ‘London’s worst tourist attraction’ – but its costs have spiralled from £2 million to a whopping £6 million, causing deputy council leader Melvyn Caplan to resign last month. 

The next chapter in the saga of the Mound has now unravelled, but for the curious and skint among us, it’s only good news. Visitors were originally able to book tickets starting from £4.50, with Westminster Council hoping that tourist revenue would help to offset the building costs. Now the attraction will be permanently free of charge for everyone to visit until its closure in January next year – and if that’s not enough to sway you, a brand new exhibition space and café are also being built inside.

Apparently, over 60,000 people have already checked it out since it’s been free to climb, so it seems like at least some people think it’s an all right idea (even if it’s just to get those steps in). Maybe, one day, we’ll come to love our Mound. 

Find out more about the Marble Arch Mound on its website

Peek behind the doors of some of London’s most famous buildings at Open House.

A new neon art installation has opened in Covent Garden.  

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.