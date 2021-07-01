London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Box of chocolates
Photograph: Pleesecakes

Say hello to the ‘chuffle’, a chocolate truffle and cheesecake hybrid

It's the latest invention of pudding fusion folk Pleesecakes

By Leonie Cooper
Advertising

From the same people who bought you the cursed cheeseburger melded with a cheesecake – May was a wild month, wasn’t it? – we now have the culinary conjuring of a ‘chuffle’: a chocolate and a cheesecake hybrid.

Now, is it just us, or does this one actually sound quite good? Maybe we’ve just had a long week. Either way, the chuffle definitely seems way more edible than that haunted cake-burger, which was also made by Pleesecakes. The company were founded in 2017 by ‘Dragon’s Den’ contender and former painter-decorator Joe Moruzzi, who really, really loves cheesecakes. Like, maybe too much?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PLEESECAKES (@pleesecakes)

Coming in boxes of 24 – which are also £24 – the chuffles comprise a cream cheese mix, which is wrapped in a hard chocolate shell. They come in cookies and cream, banoffee, cherry bakewell and sherbet lemon flavours. So far, so edible. If you want to score some though, there are rules, so pay attention. 

With a limited-edition run, the chuffle boxes are released every Sunday, with the next drop happening at 8pm this Sunday (July 4). The first lot sold out in two minutes, so have a look at the site if you’re up for getting absolutely chuffled and do let us know what you think if you decide to go for it. We’re intrigued.

Look at the cheesecake cheeseburger again. Go on, we dare you

You might be into the quirkiest restaurants in London

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Iconic Eats

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.