From the same people who bought you the cursed cheeseburger melded with a cheesecake – May was a wild month, wasn’t it? – we now have the culinary conjuring of a ‘chuffle’: a chocolate and a cheesecake hybrid.

Now, is it just us, or does this one actually sound quite good? Maybe we’ve just had a long week. Either way, the chuffle definitely seems way more edible than that haunted cake-burger, which was also made by Pleesecakes. The company were founded in 2017 by ‘Dragon’s Den’ contender and former painter-decorator Joe Moruzzi, who really, really loves cheesecakes. Like, maybe too much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PLEESECAKES (@pleesecakes)

Coming in boxes of 24 – which are also £24 – the chuffles comprise a cream cheese mix, which is wrapped in a hard chocolate shell. They come in cookies and cream, banoffee, cherry bakewell and sherbet lemon flavours. So far, so edible. If you want to score some though, there are rules, so pay attention.

With a limited-edition run, the chuffle boxes are released every Sunday, with the next drop happening at 8pm this Sunday (July 4). The first lot sold out in two minutes, so have a look at the site if you’re up for getting absolutely chuffled and do let us know what you think if you decide to go for it. We’re intrigued.

Look at the cheesecake cheeseburger again. Go on, we dare you

You might be into the quirkiest restaurants in London