Secret Cinema is hosting a mass kiss-a-thon and giving away free tickets today

Pucker up, London! Today is National Kissing Day and, to honour the occasion, Secret Cinema is organising a mass ‘Love Gathering’ for invited friends, lovers and those who just love a good snog (with a willing recipient) to meet at Bankside for a lunchtime smooch.

If you get yourself down to the river near Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, you’ll also be in with a chance of winning free tickets to Secret Cinema presents ‘William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet’. Mercutio, played by Michael Duke in the upcoming production, will be MCing the romantic rendezvous and offering freebies, surprises, songs and heaps of selfie opps, all of which should unite the houses of Montague and Capulet.

If you’re nowhere the event, or you think kissing is gross, you can still get yourself to the cinematic experience thanks to an extra 15,000 tickets going on sale online today at noon.

Secret Cinema’s Love Gathering takes place at Bankside, SE1 9TG, near Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre today from noon-1.45pm.

