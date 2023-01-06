Ah Valentine’s Day. We know what you’re thinking: sad set menus and heart shaped glitter stuck your plate in an overbooked restaurant. Well, not today, Cupid, not today. We will not squeeze the notion of romance into 24 hours. This is London, and despite what you may have heard, this is the city of (self) love.

Romance is everywhere in this city – we've got hundreds of green spaces (from the hidden gardens, to the giant parks) and some of the best art collections in the world to help feed the soul.

Since we’re feeling loved-up, we’ve picked out our favourite dreamy, romantic spots in the city. So trade the movies for an old music hall, and swap the wilting roses for a day on Columbia Road Flower Market. These are the real romantic spots you can enjoy almost any time of year – not just on Feb 14 – and you don’t even need a date to enjoy them.

RECOMMENDED: The most romantic restaurants in London.