There are plenty of places to take in the London skyline, but at Tate Modern’s viewing terrace, you get to see it in 360ᵒ. Just don’t make eye too much eye contact with the Tate’s neighbours, who are less than happy about the Switch House crowds peering through their curtains. Check out work by game-changing artists like Louise Bourgeois, Sarah Lucas and Ai Weiwei on your way up, and grab some snacks from the neaby bar. What could be more romantic than that?
Ah Valentine’s Day. We know what you’re thinking: sad set menus and heart shaped glitter stuck your plate in an overbooked restaurant. Well, not today, Cupid, not today. We will not squeeze the notion of romance into 24 hours. This is London, and despite what you may have heard, this is the city of (self) love.
Romance is everywhere in this city – we've got hundreds of green spaces (from the hidden gardens, to the giant parks) and some of the best art collections in the world to help feed the soul.
Since we’re feeling loved-up, we’ve picked out our favourite dreamy, romantic spots in the city. So trade the movies for an old music hall, and swap the wilting roses for a day on Columbia Road Flower Market. These are the real romantic spots you can enjoy almost any time of year – not just on Feb 14 – and you don’t even need a date to enjoy them.
