Goodwood just got glorious again. The famous old motor racing circuit will be hosting the latest in a burgeoning array of drive-in cinema screens this summer. The Drive-In from Secret Cinema comes from the experiential movie specialists behind world-building screenings of ‘Blade Runner’, ‘Moulin Rouge!’ and others. It kicks off at the West Sussex venue in early July.

On the slate? ‘Moana’, ‘The Incredibles’, ‘Cars’, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, ‘Zootropolis’, ‘Toy Story’, ‘The Hunger Games’, ‘Knives Out’, ‘Moulin Rouge!’, ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’, ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’, ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Fight Club’ and ‘American Psycho’. It all revs up – aptly – with motor racing biopic ‘Rush’ at 7pm on July 5.

Like other drive-in cinemas coming to the UK this summer, diner-style food and drinks will be delivered to your car window in a socially distanced and safe fashion. The involvement of Häagen-Dazs as an event partner ensures an abundance of ice-cream tubs on sale, too.

But it’s not just a case of pulling up, parking and getting stuck straight into a movie. Secret Cinema is bringing its signature flair for the theatrical to the event. Once you buy a ticket, you’ll be sent tips on costume inspiration and car makeovers and introduced to the event’s compères, Frankie and Johnny Starlight. On the night, they will be providing film-inspired tunes, interactive games and the chance for momentary fame via a Zoom competition, projected on to the cinema screen, to find the most on-theme car. And no, you cannot ever escape Zoom.

‘[Goodwood is] an incredible and iconic location with its heritage and prestige to launch our first drive-in,’ says Secret Cinema CEO Max Alexander. ‘This is going to be an incredible series of events with a phenomenal atmosphere.’

Tickets start at £50 per car. They go on sale on Monday June 22 at 10am BST from the Secret Cinema website for the first fortnight of screenings, with more dates to be added in the weeks ahead.

