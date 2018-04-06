See a never-ending meadow of blossom trees at this multi-sensory installation

Dodge the suits at Broadgate and make a beeline for the new installation that’s just popped up in the city slicker district. ‘Sense of Space’ opened yesterday in Exchange Square and comprises four rooms and plenty of events designed to awaken your senses.

Two of London’s go-to guys for eye-popping graphics are involved in the project with Mr Doodle applying his signature ‘spaghetti graffiti’ across an entire room, and Supermundane (designer Rob Lowe) creating an entrance mural playing with optical effects and geometric shapes.

A blacked out space called the Motion Box invites visitors to move within it to trigger gesture recognition technology which in turn throws colour and light across the space, and on certain nights of the week, the room will transform into a mini cinema where classic black and white flicks will be screened. Elsewhere and perfectly timed with Japan's Hanami season, the Infinity Garden’s mirrored walls make viewers feel all though they’re in a never-ending meadow of blossom trees. Expect selfies a-plenty piling up on your social feeds for the next few weeks guys.

Today and tomorrow (Fri Apr 6-Sat Apr 7) you’ll find Mr Doodle working live in his monochrome doodle den, and next Tue 10 and Wed 11, Supermundane will be hosting evening talks packed with top tips for budding artists and designers.

Those speedy people who prefer stretching to sketching have already booked up all the free yoga sessions, but the Zen Studio will ensure you get to experience some chill-out time too, thanks to its giant plush cushions, velvety soft carpets, lavender scents and relaxing music. You’ll never want to leave.

Sense of Space is at Exchange Square, Broadgate until Fri May 18.

