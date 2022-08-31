See the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform in a car park

Orchestras are usually found playing in concert halls and car parks are usually full of cars being parked. Now, though, one world-class ensemble is going to break these cultural stereotypes, big style. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) is doing three performances of a brand new composition in the Green Parking area at Wembley Park in Brent, just next to the famous Olympic Steps.

The 50-strong orchestra will be playing alongside local performers in ‘Wemba’s Dream: Join the Journey’, by composer Dani Howard. The piece focuses on journeys, and specifically on the vast shapeshifting flocks of migratory sparrows known as ‘mumurations’. As well as the classical musicians, the performances will feature Notting Hill Carnival costume legends Mahogany Carnival Arts, spoken-word collective WordUp, the Sujata Banerjee Dance Company and singer-harpist Aoife O’Dea. There will also be a performance of calypso pioneer Lord Kitchener’s ‘Sugar Bum-Bum’, to mark the centenary of the songwriter’s birth.

Inspiration for the project came from the story of an Anglo-Saxon traveller called Wemba who created his home in

the area, which then later became known as ‘Wemba Lea’, and eventually ‘Wembley’. The piece will also presage the RPO moving to its new HQ in the area in 2024.

Dani Howard says: ‘Working with these local artists has been such a unique and collaborative experience. I’ve

really enjoyed trying to support their creative vision, and develop new works that I know the local community will absolutely love. I can’t wait to see it all put together live in September, and see the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra alongside these local talents.’

So, if you want to see some fantastic contemporary music performed by London talent and some of the world’s best classical musicians, and not worry about remembering to get your parking validated at the checkout, make a journey to Wembley.

‘Wemba’s Dream: Join the Journey’. Green Parking, Wembley Park. Sat Sep 10, 1.15pm, 2.30pm, 3.45pm. Free.

