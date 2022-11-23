London
Selfridges Daniel Craig bar, London
Photo: Brinkworth

Selfridges is getting a Daniel Craig pop-up bar. In the shoe department

Because there’s nothing like sipping a Martini in the shadow of a giant photo of James Bond in a vest

Ella Doyle
Written by
Ella Doyle
Have you spotted the pic going round of Daniel Craig in a vest, holding a bottle of voddy? We’ll leave it below to jog your memory. Well, this Daniel Craig revival isn’t just because everyone’s watching James Bond re-runs, oh no. 

Daniel Craig was recently the star of an ad for Belvedere vodka, which saw him storming through crowds of paparazzi and dancing on a rooftop. And clearly that advert was just a hint at a much bigger campaign. In a somewhat surreal move, a Daniel Craig x Belvedere bar is coming to London for all your, er, Daniel Craig and vodka needs. 

The pop-up bar will be found at Selfridges in Oxford Street, and is appropriately offering mostly Martinis (shaken, not stirred). It’ll be located in none other than the men’s shoe department, so you can channel your inner 007 with a nice pair of Crockett & Jones chukka boots and a selfie. 

But alongside the Martinis, there’s also going to be a whole load of Belvedere cocktails and Belvedere bottles with a Selfridges-esque yellow label. On Mondays, they’ll be offering up free Clubland Cocktails, which feature vodka, white port, bitters and orange zest, served up Martini style. The best part? It’s not going to be subtle. The entire bar will be filled with photos of the man himself. Including, yes, that one of him holding a bottle of vodka. In his vest. 

Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1A 1AB.

