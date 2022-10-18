London
England fans, Women's Euros 2022
Photograph: Luis Kramer

Where to watch the World Cup 2022 in London

Never miss a game with our guide to the best indoor and outdoor World Cup 2022 screenings across the city

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
It seems like the dust has barely settled since the Lionesses brought football home for the first time in over 50 years this summer. But strap in, because it's time for another nail-biting round of international football. 

And this is going to be a biggie, because after six years of waiting, the World Cup is back, baby. The month-long carnival of heroic performances, career-defining cock-ups, and TV camera cutaways to fans on the edge of euphoria (or despair – who doesn’t remember the crying old man from Brazil?) has rolled back into town and will most likely be making up a large proportion of your daily conversations between November 20 and December 18. 

Following our heartbreaking near win in the Men's Euros 2020, England are actually third favourites to bring the trophy home at Qatar 2022, coming behind five-time winners Brazil and current title holders France. We don't want to get our hopes up too much and have to deal with the likely subsequent devastation, but the Three Lions might actually surprise everyone and win the bloody thing. 

And there are more than the England fixtures to get excited about. In the first week alone you’ve got USA v Wales, Senegal v Netherlands and Denmark v Tunisia, while the opening fixture is the one we’ve all been waiting for, er... Qatar v Ecuador.

There is a list of giant screens and parties as long as David Seaman’s ponytail all vying for your attendance during this World Cup's biggest games. Fortunately, we’ve whittled it down to the best, so all you have to do is turn up, quickly google the offside rule and watch the action unfold.

When are the England matches?

While some of you keen beans will be tuning in to the whole tournament, which runs from November 20 – December 18, if you're only here to see when you're going to get a view of Jack Grealish's legs, these are the dates you're going to want to pay attention to. 

November 21 – England v Iran – KO 1pm 

November 25 – England v USA – KO 7pm

November 29 – England v Wales/Scotland/Ukraine – KO 7pm

Of course, we don't know whether England will be playing in the quarters, semis, or finals yet. We'll update this list when we know more. 

World Cup outdoor screenings

1. Boxpark Shoreditch and Boxpark Croydon

  • Restaurants
  • Street food
  • Shoreditch

Box-to-box action is the order of the day at the Shoreditch and Croydon branches of the shipping container constructed sites. Both will be projecting all of the action in their main event spaces (outdoor at Boxpark Shoreditch, and a covered outdoor space at Boxpark Croydon), and you can even reserve a space ahead of each game. Book your spot here

Flat Iron Square
Photograph: Corrine Amos

2. Flat Iron Square

  • Things to do
  • Southwark

Huge outdoor screen (with heaters) if there's some rare winter sun? Tick. Multiple indoor screens if there isn't? Double tick. South east London’s Flat Iron Square has a back-up plan whatever the circumstances this World Cup – let’s just hope we can say the same for the England team. Find out more here

Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden

3. Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden

  • Things to do
  • Vauxhall

Catch the games at the massive beer garden while chowing down on Wagyu Burger or French Tacos. Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden will show every single World Cup match, not just the England ones, one one of its three massive LED screens. Two huge bars mean there'll be plenty of beer to go round, for celebrations or commiserations.

Vinegar Yard
Photograph: Justin De Souza

4. Vinegar Yard

The urban garden hangout near London Bridge will be showing all the England games on its huge alfresco screen, now with heating a covering so you can stay cosy this winter season. There will be Bacardi-based cocktails and slices from Bad Boy Pizza Society to keep you fuelled for all the cheering. Vinegar Yard. 

Dalston Roofpark
Photograph: 4TheFans

5. Dalston Roofpark

4TheFans are putting on a series of epic events for up to 300 punters on the roof bar in Dalston, showing England and non-England matches. Here's the real treat – footy heads will be able to watch the games alongside a Sky Sports presenter and football legend (legends TBC), providing exclusive match analysis. And if England score, there'll be pyrotechnics and a CO2 cannon. Just try not to get caught in the crossfire.

World Cup indoor screenings

1. Big Penny Social

This cavernous beer hall, formerly known as Truman's Social Club, was billed as ‘the UK’s biggest’ when it opened in 2020, so it should be spacious enough to pack in plenty of screaming football fans. The east London hangout will be showing the all the matches on its ‘big screen’. 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL. Entry free.

Clapham Grand
Photograph: The Clapham Grand

2. Clapham Grand

South-west London’s red-brick party palace is screening all the England World Cup matches on its massive 25ft cinema screen. To get you well and truly in the sporting spirit, there’ll be buckets of beer, the venue’s famed ‘Hot Beige’ food selection available and DJs soundtracking the matches with fan anthems. Clapham Grand, SW11 1TT, £5. 

Skylight Pitchside
Photograph: Courtesy of Skylight

3. Skylight Pitchside

The three-storey Wapping space is home to ostensibly the UK's biggest sports bar. It will be screening matches to over 20,000 guests throughout the World Cup. The rooftop area also offers great views of London’s skyline, so at least there’s something nice to look at if you can’t handle watching penalty shoot outs. Book your spot here

4. Toca Social

If you’d rather not spend the World Cup being jostled by crowds and pelted with plastic beer glasses, book a booth at the O2’s football and dining experience (supposedly the world’s first immersive gaming restaurant). You’ll be able to watch the match on your own private screen and get food and drink delivered directly to you. Win or lose, you can unleash all that pent-up post-game anxiety by having a go at striking yourself on one of the flashy games. The O2. Book in advance. 

Valderrama's
Photograph: Luis Kramer

5. Valderrama's

Inspired by the flamboyant style of its namesake, iconic Colombian football star Carlos Valderrama, this is a bar that shows sport but that promises to be much more than your average sports bar. Watch the Euros surrounded by a retro interior painted with specially commissioned murals while snacking on tasty chicken dishes from chef James Cochran (of 12:51 fame) and sipping Frozen Margaritas. In Cochran’s words: ‘This is a game-changer. It’s a sports bar, but we’re inclusive – there’s no discrimination here, just good drinks, great food and an amazing atmosphere.’ *Chef’s kiss*. 163 Upper St, N1. 

Bat & Ball
Photograph: Courtesy of Bat and Ball

6. Bat & Ball

Head to Westfield Stratford City for a humongous choice of places to watch the big game: there are a whopping 23 screens to choose from. Plus, if you’re inspired to get active after all that footie watching, there’s ample opportunity to have some ball-based fun at the venue’s five ping-pong tables. Bat & Ball

7. Bar Kick

This Shoreditch High Street bar and café is the sister venue to the popular Clerkenwell haunt, Café Kick. It'll be showing the games across 4k screens across two floors. And if we lose, take out your aggression on one of many the foosball tables. Book here.

8. Infernos

Yes, you can watch the world cup at the infamous home of sticky floors and nightclub aquariums, Infernos in Clapham. The G.O.A.T. World Cup pop-up will have a massive screen, football decor and a brass band belting out football anthems. We expect it to be carnage. Book here. 

9. Prince of Wales

POW Brixton is showing all the England fixtures, plus the semis and final. The iconic south London venue will transform its club space into a screening room, with a massive 2x3m LED screen. Book here

10. The Blues Kitchen

The club will be screening England matches at all three of its venues in Shoreditch, Camden and Brixton. Expect southern barbecue eats and the Blues Kitchen's signature soul band performing some of your fave footy anthems, with a twist. Sweet Caroline, anyone?

Arcade Food Hall
Photographer Paul Winch-Furness

11. Arcade Food Hall

One for the foodies, Arcade Food Hall will show all the matches throughout the tournament on five big screens. You can splash out on the World Cup Menu (£45pp) which includes smash burgers, shawarma wraps and waffle fries, or book the Games Room for you and up to 40 pals – that's big enough to fit the England squad almost twice over. 

 

Pizza Pilgrims
Photograph: Courtesy of Pizza Pilgrims

12. Pizza Pilgrims

A ticket to any World Cup match at Pizza Pilgrims might set you back £45, but it will include bottomless Neopolitan pizza. HD screens will be set up at the Liverpool Street, West India Quay, Hyde Park, and Camden branches of the restaurant. You can get up to six on a table and everyone has a guaranteed view. Scream at the players through cheesy mouthfuls of some of the best pizza in town. 

Camden Beer Hall
Photograph: Camden Town Brewery

13. Camden Beer Hall

Ensure you get a beer-y good view of all the missed penalties, fouls and inevitable tears at the massive 500-capacity beer hall which will have at least 10 screens. Sip crafties – there'll be some limited edition ones on offer – as you watch the Three Lions (hopefully) bring it home.

