Restaurants near Oxford Circus

June 2019: The area around Oxford Circus has rich pickings indeed, from Mexican tacos at Breddos (off Carnaby) to top-drawer modern Turkish cooking at Yeni (off Regent Street). We’ve also added some hot Japanese spots including Inko Nito (a laidback fusion gaff), Kintan (bargain-basement DIY yakiniku) and sleek, sophisticated Sagakura. Other restaurants worth the walk are Señor Ceviche at Kingly Court and Kiln – for killer Thai – on Brewer Street.

Whether you’re a camera-toting tourist, a retail therapy addict or simply fancy a day out up west, everything revolves around Oxford Circus. We’ve homed in and picked out the very best eateries within a ten-minute walk of the tube, and we’ve got all bases covered – whether you’re after a quick in-and-out poké bowl, a squeaky-clean vegan fill-up, a plate of fish and chips or some killer Indian cooking.