Time to hit the dance floor; treat yourself with our top picks of things to do this Saturday

Taking place this Saturday, April 23, Record Store Day has grown to become one of the UK’s most important annual gatherings on the music calendar. Bringing together fans, artists, vendors, and promoters from all around the world, it’s celebrated by more than 260 independent shops in Britain, all joining together to embrace their distinct culture. Special record releases are manufactured for the day, and many stores arrange one-off artist performances and even freebies.

It's basically a chance to show your support for the capital’s local record shops, old and new. To help you decide where to kick things off, we’ve come up with seven events happening around London to check out. What are you waiting for? Go out and bump to some jams this Saturday the 23rd.

Shrubs and Dubs

Shrubs and Dubs was the first concept store to sell plants and records, the best of both worlds. They pride themselves on community spirit and showcasing local talent. This RSD you have a chance to get a free plant with every record you purchase, plus a free tote bag, making it an ideal opportunity to add some great tunes to your vinyl collection and make some new plant friends while you’re at it.

61a Hackney Road, London, E2 7NX.

Level Crossing Records

Music AND coffee? Count us in. Level Crossing Records is ringing in RSD with limited-edition releases and heaps of surprises, as well as an after party held at Micro Beers from 6pm. English folk rock band Treetop Flyers, who won the Glastonbury Festival Emerging Talent Competition, will be playing a live acoustic performance, and there’ll be an opportunity to buy archival gems like signed artworks of Slowthai and King Krule, to raise funds for Ukraine. It’s first come first serve though, so get there at 8am – the race is on.

49 Sheen Lane, East Sheen, SW14 8AB.

Lion Vibes

Skank, don’t walk to reggae specialists Lion Vibes this Saturday at 5pm to catch a live trumpet performance from Kevin Davy, the feature instrumentalist on Room In The Sky's reggae reimagining of Golden Brown. You’ll also be able to crate-dig to your heart’s content with rare ska, roots, rocksteady and dub vinyl, as well as all of the latest contemporary releases from the sub-genres.

98 Granville Arcade, Brixton Village, London, SW9 8PS.

Stranger Than Paradise

DJ’s, music, and cocktails? Please don’t tempt us with a good time. Head to Mare Street Market this RSD for vibes and great music. Based in the heart of Hackney, Stranger than Paradise Records has all kinds of genres ranging from jazz to post punk. The fun kicks off at 1pm, don’t miss out.

Mare Street Market, 117 Mare Street, London, E8 4RT.

The House of St Barnabas

Have you ever spent more than five hours listening to all your favourite songs? Head to the House Of St. Barnabas from 8pm until 1am this RSD to listen to DJ Patrick Forge play tune after tune as he hosts a five-hour session compiled of contemporary classics and Latin beats. Guests are suggested to donate one pound to help support the charity’s Employment Preparation Programme; working together to break the cycle of homelessness.

The House of St Barnabas, 1 Greek St, London, W1D 4NQ.

Casbah Records

The 60s called, they want their records back. This RSD retro Greenwich vinyl peddler Casbah Records is transporting us to the 60s in a day full of limited edition releases, a new stock of second hand vinyl specially selected for the day, and live music by indie-pop band Spang Sisters. Head over to Creek Road early and get yourself a special edition beer by local craft crew Meantime and a free Casbah tote bag – let’s face it, who doesn’t love a good tote?

320-322 Creek Rd, SE10 9SW.

Peckham Soul

Hotly tipped south London post-punk outfit Deadletter will be headlining the live music line-up at the Bussey Building’s vinyl shop this Record Store Day. There’ll also be in-store DJ sets from 3pm, and you’ll find exclusive issues, limited editions and one-off releases on offer if you’re up for a bit of crate-digging.

133 Rye Ln, SE15 4ST.

