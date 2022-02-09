Seven surprising things we saw at the Brit Awards 2022

With a history of epic performances, iconic outfits, and, erm, mic drops, the Brit Awards is arguably the biggest night of the year for pop – and 2022 was no different. Taking place at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, this year’s host was Mo Gilligan, who impersonated Dua Lipa’s shoulder-popping dance moves and slipped in a Boris Johnson party joke. There were jawdropping performances from Holly Humbersone, Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie and KSI, Sam Fender, Little Simz, Dave, and Adele. But we all know what you’re actually here for: the goss. Here are the best bits from the Brit Awards 2022 (and make sure you check out where to see the nominees live in London, while you’re at it).

Ed Sheeran goes emo

Ed Sheeran opened the night with a very fiery performance of ‘Bad Habits’ – but with a twist. Emo rockers Bring Me The Horizon joined Ed on stage, with singer Oli Sykes adding some screamo to the pop anthem.

Anne-Marie takes a tumble

Anne-Marie put on a brave face after losing her footing in the first few moments of performing her hit ‘Don’t Play’ – later joking on Twitter that she ‘didn’t need my left ankle anyway’.

Little Simz pulled at our heartstrings

Even though Little Simz released her debut album seven years ago, she picked up the award for Best New Artist after an energised performance of her hit song ‘Introvert’. She accepted the trophy by welcoming her mum on stage (‘look at what you’ve done, Mum!’), and following up with a heartfelt speech reflecting on just how far the rapper has come.

Becky Hill was reduced to tears

The ‘Lose Control’ singer got emotional when she accepted her award for Best Dance Act – beating Calvin Harris, Fred Again…, Joel Corry and Raye for the prize.

Adele stole the show

Not only did she perform a breathtaking, gold-glittered performance of ‘I Drink Wine’, she took home not one, not two, but three awards: for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year. Her speeches were quick, casual and cool (she must be unfazed by it now), but she also flaunted a large diamond ring, leaving fans wondering if she was soft-launching her engagement to Rich Paul.

There were all sorts of presenters

Mo Farah, Logan Roy, Jodie Whittaker, Idris Elba, Måneskin: the award presenters were a bit of a random mix this year, to say the least. No complaints, though — we’re here for it.

Dave can play the guitar

After scooping the award for Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, the London-born rapper closed the show with a massive performance of ‘In the Fire’, complete with gospel choir, a flame-throwing guitar solo, and fellow rap royalty Fredo, Ghetts, Meeks, and Giggs.

The full list of 2022 winners:

Artist of the Year

Adele – winner

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice – winner

Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone – winner

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Song Of The Year

A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – winner

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’

Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’

Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’

Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’

Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’

KSI – ‘Holiday’

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’

Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’

Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz – winner

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele – ‘30’ – winner

Dave – ‘We’re All Alone in This Together’

Ed Sheeran – ‘=’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Best Rock/Alternative act

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender – winner

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave – winner

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill – winner

Calvin Harris

Fred Again…

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop/R’n’B act

Adele

Dua Lipa – winner

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best International Artist

Billie Eilish – winner

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak – winner

The War On Drugs

International Song of the Year

ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’

Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’

Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’

Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’

Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’ – winner

Polo G – ‘Rapstar’

Tiësto – ‘The Business’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

Songwriter of the Year

Ed Sheeran – winner

