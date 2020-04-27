Shake Shack is reopening London branches for delivery

Good news, burger stans. The Tottenham Court Road and Canary Wharf branches of Shake Shack are reopening this week, with launch dates announced as April 28 (for Tottenham Court Road) and April 30 (for Canary Wharf).

The American import burger chain shut in March when the UK went into lockdown, meaning Londoners have gone without their crinkle-cut fries and custard concretes for more than a month now. There are sizzling burger patties on the horizon though.

The two joints will be doing takeaway from later this week, with orders available to collect from the restaurants or to order on Deliveroo. The brand says that the branches will have social distancing makeover, so expect two-metre-apart markers on the floor, staff in face masks and contactless delivery.

Shake Shack is also doing its bit for frontline workers, serving up two burgers for the price of one to all emergency service, NHS and social/community care staff when they order from one of the restaurants.

